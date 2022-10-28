Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County awards over $1M in grant funds to local nonprofits

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

Denton County is providing $1.74 million to seven local social service agencies to assist residents in need.

As part of the FY 2022-2023 budget, Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved funding for the following agencies:

  • Children’s Advocacy Center
  • CASA of Denton County, Inc.
  • Christian Community Action
  • Health Services of North Texas
  • Denton County MHMR Center
  • PediPlace
  • Services Provided for Aging Needs (SPAN)

The agreement term for the one-time-only grants totaling $1,742,637 is for one year from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, using funds Denton County receives through a tobacco master settlement as well as other county funds. A committee selects recipients of the grants each year.

The grants were expanded this year as the county’s fast-growing population topped 950,660.

“Supporting these non-profit organizations helps ensure Denton County residents receive assistance such as mental health services, food, case management, advocate training for children’s needs, and transportation for the elderly, disabled, and veterans among other needs. It is important we all support our non-profit agencies, whether with donations or by volunteering our time,” stated Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell in her weekly email update.

Previous articleSubjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.