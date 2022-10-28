Denton County awards over $1M in grant funds to local nonprofits

Denton County is providing $1.74 million to seven local social service agencies to assist residents in need.

As part of the FY 2022-2023 budget, Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved funding for the following agencies:

Children’s Advocacy Center

CASA of Denton County, Inc.

Christian Community Action

Health Services of North Texas

Denton County MHMR Center

PediPlace

Services Provided for Aging Needs (SPAN)

The agreement term for the one-time-only grants totaling $1,742,637 is for one year from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, using funds Denton County receives through a tobacco master settlement as well as other county funds. A committee selects recipients of the grants each year.

The grants were expanded this year as the county’s fast-growing population topped 950,660.

“Supporting these non-profit organizations helps ensure Denton County residents receive assistance such as mental health services, food, case management, advocate training for children’s needs, and transportation for the elderly, disabled, and veterans among other needs. It is important we all support our non-profit agencies, whether with donations or by volunteering our time,” stated Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell in her weekly email update.