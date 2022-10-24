Weir: Tracy Fisher running for State Board of Education, District 14

The State Board of Education (SBOE) sets policies and standards for Texas public schools. Among the primary responsibilities of SBOE are, setting curriculum standards, reviewing and adopting instructional materials, establishing graduation requirements, and overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund. The board is made up of 15 SBOE members elected from single-member districts. The Governor appoints one member to chair the board. More info at: www.tea.texas.gov

Tracy Fisher is running for the District 14 seat on SBOE. In the interview, she talks about her qualification for the board and why she decided to run. Ms. Fisher sent the following bio:

“This native Texan and proud military daughter knows the importance of community. After twenty-five years of serving as an engaged parent, including ten years as a local school board member, I am ready to serve as YOUR State Board of Education member and prioritize our kids, educators, parents, and communities.

“My dad was teaching math and coaching football in Hereford, Texas when I was born. He received a telegram that day recalling him to the air force. We took off throughout Texas, to Harlingen and then to the Waco area at Connolly AFB we moved on to San Antonio I got a new sister or brother every place we lived in Texas. We moved to Germany when my dad got back from Vietnam. We lived in two different places in Germany and then Belgium where we were around every branch of the military and Nato countries from all over the world. I had a very enlightened education because of those experiences and developed a strong sense of justice which drives my passion for public education.

“We came back to Nebraska where I finished school and after college went to work for Frito Lay in Atlanta, another great experience in diversity and inclusion for me. I had a business leadership background in strategic and tactical roles — Supply Chain Management at Frito Lay and later, Human Resources, Marketing, Customer Service, and Operations at LSG Sky Chefs. I’ve led large and focused teams, developed and trained management and served as a liaison to corporate customers like American Airlines. These experiences and opportunities helped develop the leadership skills that drive my education advocacy and community service.

“I am the experienced candidate in this race ready to serve as your State Board member. I served 15 years as an engaged parent, and 10 yrs on my local school board. I would NEVER pretend to be a professional, highly-qualified Texas teacher, but I’ve worked alongside and supported them for 15 years as an engaged parent who co-founded a local parent group and then served on a statewide parent group helping other parents! I am ready to serve YOU and prioritize our kids, educators, parents and communities.”

More on my website: https://www.tracyfisherfortexas.com/meet-tracy