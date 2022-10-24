Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 17 arrests from August 19 through September 18, answered 418 calls for service, took 50 reports and worked 10 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:

August 19 – An officer was initiating a traffic stop in the 16000 blk of I-35W on a vehicle for speeding (125 mph). The vehicle accelerated and exited the highway, ran a red light and re-entered the highway. The subject eventually pulled over and was arrested for Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle; open containers of alcohol were also found in the vehicle.

August 21 – An officer was dispatched to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised that her Kia Sportage SUV was taken without her consent (vehicle unlocked and keys in vehicle). The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations Division.

August 21 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED). The complainant advised an iPhone, MacBook and several gift cards were taken.

August 26 – An officer received notification of a stolen vehicle in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley. While canvassing the area, the officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle. The officer contacted the subject, who was determined to be armed with a pistol. The subject was placed under arrest and the vehicle was later returned to its owner in another city.

August 19 – An officer observed a vehicle parked in the lane of traffic in the 18000 blk of I-35W. Upon contacting the driver of the vehicle, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

August 30 – An officer was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Several items were taken from the vehicle.

September 5 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley regarding an assault in progress. Witnesses stated a male was assaulting a female in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and victim and verified with witnesses what had occurred. The male subject was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence.

September 13 – An officer was dispatched to the 5000 blk of Highway 114 in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that a construction trailer was broken into, and many items were taken without consent.

September 13 – An officer received notification of a stolen vehicle in the 18000 blk of Raceway Drive. Upon searching the area, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle; unoccupied. After running the vehicle’s identification number, it was confirmed that the license plates and vehicle were both stolen out of Ft. Worth.

September 14 – An officer was dispatched to the 1000 blk of Heritage Trail in reference to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED). The complainant advised a phone was missing from the vehicle.

September 16 – An officer received notification of a stolen vehicle in the 18000 blk of Raceway Drive. Upon searching the area, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle; unoccupied. Officers verified the vehicle was stolen out of Ft. Worth and removed the vehicle from the location.