Monday, October 24, 2022
Beto O’Rourke visiting Flower Mound polling place Monday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Beto O'Rourke's campaign

Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor, will visit a polling place in Flower Mound on Monday, the first day of early voting.

O’Rourke will visit 11 early voting polling places Monday and Tuesday around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as part of his statewide “Vote with Beto” drive to Get Out the Vote, according to a news release from his campaign. At 10:30 a.m., O’Rourke will visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.

This will be the only Denton County visit O’Rourke will make on this trip. The 10 other stops O’Rourke will make will be in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

While O’Rourke has worked to energize Democrats on issues like abortion access and broken fundraising records, he has trailed GOP Gov. Greg Abbott by at least mid-single digits in almost every likely-voter poll in recent months, including the latest survey released Friday where the gap widened to 11 points.

Early voting runs through Nov. 4, followed by Election Day on Nov. 8. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

