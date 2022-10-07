Lantana Update — October 2022

Lantana is investing in public safety.

An agreement to deploy 13 Flock Safety automated license plate-reader cameras was finalized by the two Fresh Water Supply District boards on Sept. 6 and they are expected to be up and running by the end of November.

The cameras, to be installed at every Lantana entrance, will aid the Sheriff’s Department in solving crimes and alert them to stolen vehicles and wanted or missing persons.

In addition, if a resident reports a crime and has a vehicle description, the Sheriff’s Department can access the Flock database, look at a specific time period and filter the search based on the suspect vehicle’s specific characteristics, including body type, make, and color.

The cameras do not have speed sensors and cannot be used for traffic enforcement. They do not capture the faces of drivers or passengers.

Flock cameras are becoming more prevalent in Denton County and are currently in use in Bartonville, Argyle, Highland Village, Northlake, and Lewisville.

The ongoing cost of the system is $2,500 per camera, per year, with a one-time $350 per camera install fee. Regular maintenance is covered by Flock.

FWSD passes budget & tax rates

The two Fresh Water Supply District boards in September approved their respective 2022-23 fiscal year budgets and set their property tax rates.

Fresh Water Supply District #7’s new tax rate will drop from 80 to 74 cents per $100 of valuation. FWSD #6 is reduced from 79 to 74 cents. The majority of the tax rate goes towards paying off bonds used to build Lantana’s infrastructure. As the debt is paid off, the tax rates are expected to continue to decrease incrementally each year over the next several years.

A $3 per month water base fee increase, $1 wastewater base fee increase and a $1 trash rate increase effective Oct. 1 was approved to cover increases passed on by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and Republic Services.

The boards earmarked $1.7 million in reserves to rebuild a portion of Lantana Trail and $1.4 million for pickleball courts, contingent upon grants totaling $900,000 from Denton County Development District #4 and Lantana Cares.

Make your vote count (on the cutest dog or cat)!

Is your dog the cutest? Is your cat the best? In this election year, we invite you to join the fun by participating in Lantana Ladies League Pets-idential Election Dog vs. Cat Photo Contest.

Submit your favorite photo of your cat or dog for the chance to win. $5 per entry and voting will be $1 each with a minimum of $5. Lantana residency is not required.

Contest winners will be determined by public online voting. The election will benefit Meals on Wheels Senior Paws Program. The goal of Senior Paws is to support the needs of pet-owning Meals on Wheels clients by providing monthly pet food supplements. Having this program helps to ensure that seniors are not sharing their hot lunches with their beloved companions when they are unable to afford enough pet food.

For contest rules and to register online, go to lantanaladiesleague.com.

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League and upcoming events, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

– Submitted by Shawna White, LLL Vice President