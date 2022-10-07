Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — October 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s been a while since I’ve given an economic development update in one of my columns, and we have a lot of exciting news to share.

Several new developments are under construction, including Lakeside Village. Located south of Lakeside DFW, Lakeside Village will bring new residences of every kind, office, hotel, retail, and restaurant uses, as well as an amphitheater, community greens, and trails. Currently, six proposed restaurant sites will overlook Grapevine Lake.

Also under construction, The Point, located across from the Lakeside International Office Center on the east side of FM 2499, plans to include office space, a hotel, and 600 highly amenitized apartments, along with walking trails and a dedicated 3+ acre natural park at the rear of the site.

Approved in August, Silveron Park is a project located at the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Village Parkway. The project’s first phase includes a four-story, 200-unit, garden-urban mix, multifamily community and 15,000 square feet of retail space with space for three restaurants, as well as a 60,000 square foot office building. The development will also include approximately 20 acres of public parks, open space, and more than 2.5 miles of trails.

We’ve also had several new restaurants open in town recently, including Dirty Cajun (1913 Justin Rd.), which serves classic Cajun dishes, including po’boys, jambalaya, gumbo, and much more. Texas Star Café (1901 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 180) offers a variety of brunch selections, from breakfast egg dishes to country fried steak. Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar (890 Parker Square Rd.) is located in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse location and is owned by the original owners of The Table in Flower Mound. Chandler’s serves steaks, schnitzel, and more. Several new restaurants are coming soon, so be sure to keep an eye on the Town’s website or social media channels for those announcements.

It’s October, which means our fall events are starting! Both our Fire and Police Departments will be hosting their Open Houses for residents who want to get an inside look. Join FMFD at Fire Station #5 (800 Spinks Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, you can tour fire apparatus, watch a vehicle extrication, train on how to use a fire extinguisher, and much more. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 29, join FMPD at the Police Station (4150 Kirkpatrick Ln.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, you can check out some police vehicles, learn about the different divisions within the department, and meet K-9 Officer Ares. Free hot dogs, popcorn, and water will be provided at both events.

On Oct. 15, the Town is hosting its first-ever Diwali: Festival of Light! Join us at Heritage Park from 5-9 p.m. for music, dance performances, Indian cuisine and street food, vendor booths, a fashion show, and much more.

That same weekend, Oct. 15-16, our Halloween events will start with our annual Fangtacular Family Cookout at Twin Coves Park. Pumpkin patch activities and various family games will be provided, along with a catered dinner, breakfast, and late-night snacks. You can camp out or reserve a cabin or RV space. Registration is required.

Then, on Oct. 22, grab your neon swimsuits and towels for an after-hours, glow-in-the-dark pumpkin plunge at the Community Activity Center indoor pool! Starting at 6:30 p.m., find your perfect pumpkin in our floating pumpkin patch for Halloween carving or decorating. Pre-registration is required.

Your furry friends won’t be left out this Halloween. On Oct. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., dress your pup up in their favorite Halloween costume for our annual Woof-O-Ween at the Hound Mound Dog Park. Awards will be given for most creative, scariest, best homemade, funniest, and best pet/owner look-a-like costumes.

Our final Halloween event will be the Halloween Egg Haunt. Register by Oct. 19, and Parks and Rec staff will come and scatter your lawn with Halloween-colored eggs filled with prizes and candy. Eggs will be scattered between 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

You can learn more about Diwali and all of our Halloween events at www.flower-mound.com/specialevents.

Before I wrap up, I’m excited to announce that the Town and the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their second annual Shop Local Week on Nov. 1-7. Participating businesses will be offering special deals and discounts to encourage you to shop, dine, and play here in Flower Mound. Businesses are still signing up, but you can visit www.shopdineplaylocal.biz for more information. Leading into the holiday season, be sure to support our amazing local businesses in Flower Mound!

Thanks for reading. See you in November!