Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Donnelly sworn in as Double Oak mayor

Mike Donnelly is sworn is as mayor of Double Oak on Monday evening.

Former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly was sworn in as mayor again on Monday evening.

Donnelly served as mayor from 2009-11 and 2013-21. He chose to not seek reelection last year, and Von Beougher was elected to succeed him. Beougher, however, resigned this summer after controversy surrounded his use of federal COVID-19 funds.

The Town Council sought to appoint someone to replace Beougher and finish out his term, which expires in May 2023. Donnelly and Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson threw their hats in the ring, and the majority of council went with Donnelly during Monday night’s meeting.

“I appreciate the council’s confidence appointing me to serve as mayor,” Donnelly said. “I look forward to working with everyone for the good of Double Oak.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

