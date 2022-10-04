Senior Talk DFW — October 2022

October – Children born in the month of October are very optimistic and have a positive outlook towards life. These people never give up and if they are determined to do something, they do not stop without achieving that. Even if you lose in something, you do not stop trying.

October is my birthday month (and many of our family members). The description for October kids is accurate for our son and I. If you were born in October please let me know.

What does October mean for you? It could be the enjoyment of cooler temps (thank goodness!), the Texas State Fair, football (yes!) or planning. Yes, planning.

October is a great month before the holiday season starts to PLAN; Purposefully Look Ahead Now. This can be for financial, legal, health, legacy, family, heirlooms, and stuff. Let’s break down PLAN.

Purposefully – deciding how YOU want things handled to save stress, grief and hurt feelings.

Look Ahead – Gary Keller of Keller Williams Realty says you can be anywhere you want to be in five years. Where is that for you? What do your finances need to look like? Your health? Your living situation? Travel?

Now – The best time to plan was the past 5, 10, 20 years ago. The 2nd best time is NOW! We aren’t promised tomorrow.

Assess what plans you have in place. If you need referrals for an elder law attorney, organizer, or contractor please reach out. Don’t be “getting ready to get ready” and get caught unprepared.

Your home should be part of your financial plan. It’s usually a person’s largest asset. Is it paid off? Could you use the equity in your home to build memories with family? Or to purchase investment properties to continue to build a legacy? Take that bucket list trip you’ve always dreamed of?

How much equity do you have? Request your no obligation Equity Assessment at www.HomeEquityAnalysisDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

Putting the PLAN in place is one of the best Gifts you can give your family or friends.

What questions can I answer for you? Please reach out and start to build your PLAN.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty: 469-616-0561