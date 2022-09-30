Friday, September 30, 2022
It’s time for fall gardening

By CTG Staff
By Michele Scaife, Extension Agent – Better Living for Texans

Did you know our climate in Denton County is suitable for a fall vegetable garden?

Many gardeners will plant vegetables in the spring and early summer and not realize they can also grow vegetables in the fall. For help locating, prepping, and establishing a garden site, which can be used for both fall and spring planting, check out the planning guide on AgriLife Extension’s Easy Gardening series.

Fall fruits and vegetables are categorized as long- or short-term plants. Some plants may not grow well after the first frost (temperature is below 32°F) and are called frost-susceptible. Other plants may thrive during the cooler season making them frost-tolerant. Group long- or short-term plants together according to their frost tolerance.

Plant short-term, frost-susceptible plants together—they will not survive a frost. Examples include beans, cantaloupe, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, okra, pea, peppers, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash, tomatoes, and watermelon.

Plant long-term, frost-tolerant plants together. Examples include beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, chard, collard, garlic, kale, lettuce, mustard, onion, parsley, spinach, and turnip.

There are many varieties of fruits and vegetables; however, only three or four varieties may grow well in your county or region. Use Aggie Horticulture’s Vegetable Variety Selector to help identify what grows best in your area.

You can grow fruits and vegetables from seed or transplants. Transplants will shorten the growing time in your garden and are recommended in the fall when growing tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants or cold-friendly broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage. Transplants can also be purchased from your local nursery or retail store.

Don’t forget to enjoy your garden! Visit your garden regularly to see growth and changes, and to harvest produce when ready. For more information reach out to your AgriLife Extension County Extension Agent.

