Friday, September 30, 2022
High School Football Scoreboard

By John English
Marcus 30, Flower Mound 21

The Battle of the Mound lived up to expectations once again on Friday night, as Marcus emerged victorious.

The Marauders scored first on a 7-yard run from Ben Perlmutter to make it 7-0 Marcus with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter.

Just before the period elapsed, however, the Jaguars answered with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Yale Erdman to Walker Mulkey to tie the game 7-7 heading into the second.

Michael Petro regained the lead for Marcus with a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter, and the Marauders made it 16-7 on a second 7-yard run from Perlmutter to take a 9-point lead at halftime.

In the second, Addison Wells broke a 75-yard touchdown run Flower Mound to make it 16-14 Marcus, but the Marauders came right back and scored on a 1-yard run from Jake Ballard to put it at 23-14 late in the third.

With 10:55 to play in the fourth, Erdman connected with Grant Satterfield on a 79-yard pass to bring the game within 2 points.

Then with 2:32 remaining in the fourth, Chance Sautter scored on a 9-yard run to make it 30-21.

Marcus (3-2, 2-0) will play at Coppell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Flower Mound (0-5, 0-2) will host Plano East at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7

The Wildcats scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters enroute to a 49-point victory on Friday night.

Jackson Arnold hit Sutton Lee on a 23-yard touchdown pass to get things going for the Wildcats, and Ahmed Yussuf made it 14-0 on a 10-yard run less than two minutes later.

Arnold then completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Martin, and after Boyd scored a touchdown of its own, Guyer led 21-7 after the first quarter.

In the second, Yussuf added a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7 Guyer, and then special teams got in on the act, as Peyton Bowen returned a punt 68 yards for a score.

Then it was the defense’s turn, as Caleb Darthard returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown to take a 42-7 lead into break.

Trey Joyner scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter to make it 49-7 and Austin Correia scored on a 7-yard run with less than 2 minutes to play in the fourth to finish out the scoring.

Guyer (6-0, 3-0) will be in its bye week next weekend.

Lewisville 38, Coppell 3

Lewisville had little trouble with Coppell on Friday night, defeating the Cowboys by a score of 38-3.

The Farmers got on the board early in the first quarter on a 4-yard run from Viron Ellison.

Lewisville extended its lead on a 26-yard run from Xavier Lewis to make it 14-0 heading into the second.

With 1:39 remaining in the first half, Freddy Joya drilled a 46-yard field goal to make it 17-0 Farmers heading into the break.

Coppell kicked a field goal late in the third quarter, but Lewisville answered with a 5-yard run from Lamar Kerby.

Jaydan Hardy scored on a 23-yard run to extend Lewisville’s lead, and with 2:46 remaining in the game, Lewis broke a 61-yard run to finish out the scoring.

Lewisville (4-1, 2-0) will play at Plano West at 7 p.m. on Oct.7.

Northwest 58, Azle 7

Northwest cruised by Azle on Friday night to move to 2-1 in district play.

The Hornets actually took a 7-0 lead early on, but Northwest answered when Jake Strong hit Joseph Rivas on a 48-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-7.

Strong then connected with Kenan Reil on a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 Northwest at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, Trayton Greer kicked a 39-yard field goal for the Texans, which was followed by an 8-yard touchdown run from Kyle Cummings.

Cummings then scored on a 8-yard run to make it 30-7 Northwest heading into halftime.

Cummings picked up where he left off on the third quarter, breaking a 49-yard run to make it 37-7.

He then scored on a 3-yard run, followed by an 8-yard pass from Strong to Cooper McComas to make it 51-7 Texans.

Ife Durodoye scored on a 20-yard run to make it 58-7 Northwest.

Cummings and Durodoye combined for 424 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns in the game.

Northwest (3-2, 2-1) will travel to Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

The Warriors jumped out early and never let up, shutting out Frisco Legacy Christian on Friday night.

Jacob Vaughan hit Brady Janusek on a 5-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter to make it 8-0 and the Warriors added a 34-yard field goal from Michael Stump a few minutes later to take an 11-0 lead after one.

In the second quarter, Quinton Brown scored on an 8-yard run to give Liberty an 18-0 lead, and then Vaughan and Janusek hooked up for a second time on a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 25-0 Liberty Christian at the half.

Luke Thompson scored on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter to make it 31-0 Liberty Christian, and with 6:29 to play, Thompson scored again on 6-yard run to make it 38-0 LCS.

Jason Witten’s Warriors (5-1, 1-0) will play at Fort Worth Christian on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

