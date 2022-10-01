Bartonville Town Update — October 2022

The Bartonville Comprehensive Plan Survey closes Oct. 6, so do not miss your opportunity to be heard. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap for the town’s future, so resident feedback is critical. Surveys are limited to oneper household. Access the survey at townofbartonville.com/survey or stop by Town Hall for a printed copy.

The Town Council recently approved the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget with the existing tax rate of $0.173646 per $100 valuation. It is the Town Council’s priority to maintain fiscal integrity, while addressing the priorities and expectations of residents. The adopted general fund budget is balanced with revenues equal to or exceeding expenditures. Budget highlights include:

$1,000,000 earmarked from Fund Balance for continued road improvements

An increase in the Town’s Reserve Fund to $600,000

Benefit enhancements to encourage workforce retention

Debt management that includes funds set aside for the 2019 Tax Note payments

The Town Council approved an ordinance calling for a special election to consider a proposition for or against reallocating the dedicated sales and uses taxes of the Community Development Corporation and the Street Maintenance Sales Tax. If the proposition is approved by voters, there will be absolutely no increase in the overall sales tax rate. If approved, it will reduce the Community Development Corporation Sales and Use Tax from .25% to .125% and increase the Street Maintenance Tax from .50% to .625%. If the proposition is not approved, there will beno change in the sales tax rates.

The Bartonville Traffic Committee continues to meet regularly to discuss safety as it relates to speeding and cut-through traffic. Research is being conducted for enhanced signage, including radar speed signs. It is the committee’s goal to submit a comprehensive recommendation to Town Council for consideration in November.

Road work is currently underway. Full depth repairs have now been completed, with some additional crack sealing to be completed due to contractor equipment failure. This remaining is anticipated to be completed ahead of the late October schedule for the microsurfacing part of the project to begin. This process is expected to extend the life of the roadways by up to 10 years.

Please join us for National Night Out on Tuesday, October 4th, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Lantana Community Church.This free, family-friendly annual event supports crime prevention while fostering friendly relationships between the police and our community. It provides an excellent opportunity to get to know your local police officers and meet with your neighbors. There will be a DJ, free food, games, and activities for the entire family.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bartonville Police Department will once again partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency(DEA) to host a townwide Drug Take-Back Day. This event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. community members candrive through the parking lot at Bartonville Town Hall and drop off prescriptions. In the event you are unable to participate please note the police department has a permanent drug disposal bin inside Town Hall that can be accessed anytime during operating hours.

It’s that time of year again. Daylight savings time ends on Nov. 6th as clocks “fall back” one hour. As you set your clocks, use the day as a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and other safety devices includingcarbon monoxide detectors and flashlights.

Bartonville Business Update

A Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan was approved for Marty B’s Event Center, with conditions related to security at the Sept. 20 Town Council meeting. The event center will be located at 1001 I.T. Neely, behind 7-Eleven.

Public hearings for a Conditional Use Permit & Site Plan for a proposed Whataburger are scheduled for October 5 (Planning & Zoning) and October 18 (Town Council). The property is located at the corner of FM 407 & Blanco within Lantana Town Center.

New Subdivisions Under Construction

Eagle Ridge (across 407 from Tractor Supply) – Construction on the infrastructure continues and the subdivision includes 38 two-acre residential lots on 87 acres.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) -This subdivision includes 14 five­acre residential lots on 81 acres. The final plat for this subdivision is tentatively scheduled for consideration in October.

Do not miss any exciting news or updates, please visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign upfor updates by clicking on “Notify Me.”