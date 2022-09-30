Friday, September 30, 2022
Lantana Golf Club renovates clubhouse

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Lantana Golf Club has completed its months-long, multi-million dollar renovation of the Lantana clubhouse.

The 20-year-old clubhouse has been “transformed … to meet the needs of its active, growing membership,” according to a club news release. The club has a new entrance leading to an open floorplan and a new wraparound member bar and social space.

The newly renovated clubhouse now also features a modernized color palette, new furniture, a speciality cocktail menu and a tap system with a dozen local craft brews. Food service is available in the bar and adjacent family dining room, and menu offerings will change regularly based on availability of ingredients and seasonal offerings. The lounge area has various seating nooks and gathering spots, in addition to the seating groupings that surround the fireplace and televisions.

The club’s lifestyle shop, now accessible via a dedicated entrance, was designed as another convenient resource for the Lantana community.

“Whether a housewarming gift, something for friend or family member, or traditional golf apparel, Lantana Golf Club’s retail space offers a diverse array of specialty items,” said Rob Larkin, general manager.

In a second phase of renovations, the Lantana fitness center and banquet facilities will be renovated, followed by an expanded patio, fire features and heaters coming later in 2023, according to the news release.

