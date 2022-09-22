Thursday, September 22, 2022
Argyle High School posts record number of National Merit Semifinalists

Argyle High School 2022 National Merit Semifinalists. (Pictured left to right: Levi Pabst, Ryan Mackereth, Daniel Roberts, Isaac Fischer and James Ragan)

Argyle High School has earned a school record for students receiving National Merit Semifinalist recognition.

Isaac Fischer, Ryan Mackereth, Levi Pabst, James Ragan and Daniel Roberts have been recognized as 2023 National Merit Semifinalists.

The seniors are five of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. The five Semifinalists breaks the previous record of four for AHS set last year.

“We are extremely proud of our five seniors that have been named National Merit Semifinalists,” Argyle High School Principal John King said. “This is a huge accomplishment and is the result of years and years of hard work and dedication. We wish each of these students the best of luck as they continue their journey to be National Merit Finalists.”

High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

“Receiving the honor of being a National Merit Semifinalist is a monumental accomplishment,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “I am so proud of the AHS students who have achieved this recognition.”

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

