Denton County Transportation Authority announces new president and CEO

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) Board of Directors has appointed Paul Cristina as the agency’s new President and CEO.

Cristina’s appointment follows a nearly six-month nationwide search led by Gregg Moser of Krauthamer & Associates, LLC, a recognized expert in placement of executive transit leaders across the country. The Board shortlisted and interviewed five candidates. Three finalists were extensively interviewed in-person following a tour of the entire system. Ultimately, the Board selected Cristina based on his “demonstrated aptitude in leading the agency as Interim CEO since March 15, 2022,” according to a press release from DCTA.

“The DCTA Board appreciates Paul’s collaborative communication and leadership style, and he has gained the trust and confidence of the Board over the last six months. We believe that his experience and vision will enable our agency to realize its tremendous potential to deliver value to the residents of Denton County and our region,” said Cesar Molina, Chair of the DCTA Board of Directors.

“Paul has taken the past few months to drive the organization forward, not simply be a caretaker, in his interim role. He has demonstrated leadership, teambuilding, and the ability to build Board consensus. He has a strong vision for building accountability and efficiency within the agency which maximizes the opportunities for transit for Denton County residents,” said TJ Gilmore, Vice-Chair of the DCTA Board of Directors.

“Several years ago, I had the pleasure of being introduced to Mr. Cristina. His passion for transportation was evident based on his involvement in local and regional issues. Living in Denton County, I remember thinking at the time that he would be the future of leadership in the transportation industry. His time with DCTA has demonstrated his time is now! We are beyond blessed that he has chosen to bring his passion, leadership, and vision to DCTA!” said Dianne Costa, Secretary of the DCTA Board of Directors.

Prior to joining DCTA as the Deputy CEO, Cristina served as Director of Public Private Partnerships at BNSF Railway Company, where he led engagement with public agencies across the railroad’s 23,500-mile rail network on projects that improved safety, mobility and efficiency for the railroad and the traveling public.

“As a resident of Denton County since 2010, it is a privilege for me to have the opportunity to lead the dedicated men and women of DCTA into the future. The team possesses tremendous expertise and pride in what they do and I look forward to all we will accomplish to enhance the quality of life for our customers through high quality transportation services.”

Before his tenure at BNSF, he served as a civil engineer officer in the United States Air Force, holding positions of increasing responsibility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base and overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After leaving the Air Force, Cristina worked as a civil engineer and planning consultant in Florida and was named a “Top 40 under 40” aviation professional by Airport Business Magazine in 2012.

Cristina earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Florida State University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas and resides in Flower Mound with his wife and their three children.