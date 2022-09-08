Thursday, September 8, 2022
Relationships drive Nicole Van Zandt’s mortgage business

Mark Miller
By Mark Miller
Nicole Van Zandt builds lasting relationships one customer at a time. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Residential property has been ingrained in Nicole Van Zandt’s life since birth thanks to her late mom Gloria’s prominent Arlington realty agency.

“It has always been a huge part of my life,” she said. “Every single real estate deal is unique and you are always learning.”

The same goes for every mortgage loan or contract which Van Zandt has been handling at Commercial Bank of Texas since 2018. Based in Old Town Lewisville, she has served area customers first as a loan processor, then branch manager in 2021 and since April as assistant vice president/mortgage lender. The Lewisville office is among 22 in Texas including Allen, Bedford and McKinney.

“I love the personal relationships with the customers and helping them achieve a goal,” she said. “I really enjoy dealing with the customers and helping them reach their objectives, whether it’s a purchase or accessing their equity for other things. It is rewarding working with people to make wonderful, happy changes in their lives.”

Van Zandt works on most types of loans including adjustable rate, jumbo, home equity, home improvement, land, bridge, interim construction, and personal. With interest rates going up and inventory coming down, she has been assisting with a large number of pre-qualifications while waiting for more homes to come back on the market.

She believes CBTx’s transparency and availability set it apart from other lenders.

“We’re a community bank so we pride ourselves with having that one-on-one relationship with the customer,” she said. Plus, she knows the area well from living in Argyle for 10 years after raising her three children in Flower Mound. She has three grandchildren living in College Station.

Contact Nicole Van Zandt at 936-715-4321.

(Sponsored content)

