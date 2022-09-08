Local 911 lines down, LISD experiencing phone outages too

A network problem may be preventing 911 calls from being delivered in Denton County on Thursday.

If you have trouble calling 911, call one of the non-emergency numbers below:

Denton County Sheriff’s Office: 940-349-1600

Flower Mound: 972-539-0525

Highland Village: 972-317-6558, extension 570 or 571. Highland Village said its police administration lines are also down.

Lewisville: 972-219-3600

Denton: 940-349-8181

The Denco Area 911 District, the coordinating agency for 911 emergency service throughout Denton County, is working with the 911 network provider to identify and fix the network problem, the district said in a statement Thursday morning.

Lewisville ISD said in a social media post around 9:15 a.m. that it is “currently experiencing phone outages across the district.” While staff work to address the issue, parents are encouraged to use email to contact their student’s school or other LISD staff.

