1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Argyle

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a three-vehicle crash in Argyle.

Emergency crews responded to the collision about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of FM 407 and FM 1830, according to Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District). A car, work van and pickup towing a flatbed trailer were involved, and the trailer ended up resting on top of the car.

All occupants of the vehicles were able to get out themselves, and only one was taken to the hospital. The ESD worked with the Argyle and Bartonville police departments to clear the scene and reopen the intersection in less than two hours.

Details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.