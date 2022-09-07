Wednesday, September 7, 2022
DCTA celebrating GoZone’s one-year anniversary

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of DCTA

Denton County Transportation Authority is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of its on-demand transit service, Go Zone, which has provided 527,000 low-cost rides for people in Denton, Highland Village, Lewisville and Castle Hills since last September.

GoZone was launched with the goal of using flexible technology to expand the community’s access to equitable public transportation, in the most cost-effective way possible, according to DCTA. GoZone’s flexible, software-based model allows riders to book an on-demand ride anywhere in the designated zones at a moment’s notice. GoZone is powered by Via, the global leader in TransitTech, which uses intelligent algorithms to match multiple riders headed in the same direction to provide quick and efficient shared trips, without fixed schedules and routes.

DCTA on Wednesday also released some data about who is using GoZone in its first year; Four out of five GoZone trips are to-and-from essential destinations like grocery stores, healthcare, schools, workplaces, social services and other transit hubs. About 42% of survey respondents reported their income as less than $25,000, 44% are people of color and 73% do not own a personal car.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

