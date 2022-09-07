Flower Mound proposing static tax rate

The Flower Mound Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate later this month.

The town’s proposed budget and tax rate will be on the Sept. 19 meeting agenda for council consideration, in addition to the public hearings. The proposed budget includes holding the property tax rate at the current rate of $0.405 per $100 valuation, according to a town news release.

The proposed budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by about $5.2 million, a 9.65% increase, according to the town. The proposed budget also includes increasing the the homestead exemption from 5% to 10%, a decision that was approved earlier this year by Town Council.

Once approved by Town Council, the budget and tax rate will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Click here to see the proposed budget, and click here for more information on the proposed tax rate.