Flower Mound office building gets major facelift

After nearly a year of extensive updates including a new name, the One Thousand One office building in Flower Mound wants to show off the results to new businesses or organizations.

About 13 of the 40 spaces in the building that opened in 1986 are available, according to Eric Dell, senior associate for Dogwood Commercial which manages the property for Colorado-based real estate firm Koelbel and Company.

The new owners took over the nearly 91,000-square-foot property formerly known as The Atrium last July, rebranding it after its address at 1001 Cross Timbers Road.

“We came in with our construction company and did the whole renovation of the common areas of the building,” Dell said. “There’s all new tiles, LED lights, ceiling tiles, exterior painting and we redid all the landscaping which we’ll be completing soon. We also built out four all-new spec suites ranging between 1,300 and 2,000 square feet on the second floor.”

Dell said second-generation space remains available including the old Town of Flower Mound offices on the second floor with 16,703 square feet. All spaces are available to any type of business or organization to join the diverse array already in place.

“We think this would be a great place for businesses, a place they can be really proud of and bring clients to,” Dell said. “We have brightened it up a ton. It used to be dark. We’ve put some good furniture in the middle where we can host events.

“We just want to be more involved with the Flower Mound community. In fact, we recently joined the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce.”

Anyone interested in taking a tour and learning more can call Dell or colleague Will Strickler at 972-354-8060.

