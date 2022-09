Emergency crews from Highland Village responded Wednesday afternoon to a natural gas leak.

Work is ongoing to repair the leak on Siverthorne Trail, between Aberdeen Drive and Dundee Drive, the city said in a news alert about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to avoid it, if possible. Those who live nearby are urged to use caution, shelter in place, bring pets inside and close doors and windows, according to the city.

