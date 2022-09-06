Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Local leaders to take part in 9/11 tribute events

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Two local municipalities are hosting ceremonies on Sunday to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The town of Flower Mound’s remembrance ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, where there will be a presentation of colors, a few works from the town’s police and fire departments, the ringing of the bell and a bagpipe performance, according to a town news release.

On Sunday evening, many local leaders and elected officials will participate in the “Red, White and Blue Freedom Walk.” Twenty-one years after the attacks, city/town leaders from Highland Village, Denton County, Lewisville, Hickory Creek, Corinth, Lake Dallas and Shady Shores will take part in the tribute event, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. Officials from Lewisville, Highland Village, and Denton County, carrying their own American flags, will meet city leaders from Hickory Creek, Corinth, Lake Dallas, and Shady Shores, carrying their own flags, at the midway point of the Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge for a “virtual handoff” at sunset.

Residents are invited to join this tribute walk. Anyone who wants to join is encouraged to bring an American flag to carry across the bridge. Event organizers ask that participants honor the solidarity of the event and not bring political flags or banners.

  • Residents of cities south of the bridge will meet at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Residents of cities north of the bridge will meet at Oak Ridge Drive and Southbound I-35E service road at 6:30 p.m.

The goal is to have each side meet in the middle of the bridge to take a picture at sunset of the “virtual handoff” of the U.S. flag, according to the news release. That picture will then be uploaded to the national movement site and become part of the picture collage that illustrates the U.S. flag moving across the country from sunrise to sunset.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

