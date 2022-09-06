Local schools wearing Uvalde colors to show support

Students, teachers and staff members at local school districts — and schools across the state — wore maroon and white Tuesday to show support for the Uvalde community, on the first day of school for Uvalde CISD.

Uvalde students returned to school Tuesday for the first time since the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24 that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Ahead of this emotional return, school districts across Texas — including all four serving southern Denton County: Argyle, Denton, Lewisville and Northwest ISDs — encouraged students and employees to wear Uvalde CISD’s colors, maroon and white, to show “our hearts are with Uvalde.”

Local schools, districts and students shared photos of them wearing Uvalde colors with the hashtag #UvaldeStrong.