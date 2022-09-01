Thursday, September 1, 2022
Southern Denton County Schools

New Argyle ISD High School Planning Committee holds first meeting

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
More than 60 community members convened Aug. 24 for the first Argyle High School Advisory & Planning Committee meeting, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD.

Argyle ISD’s new High School Advisory & Planning Committee met for the first time last week.

The committee will study and evaluate the impact of future high school scenarios related to instruction, enrollment, cost, facilities, transportation and more. Town hall meetings will allow residents to give the committee feedback as they work through the process, according to a news release from the district. The committee will present a recommendation to the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees for consideration.

More than 60 parents, staff members and students convened on Aug. 24 to get to know each other and begin examining some configuration options, according to a news release from the district. Over the course of the next five meetings, the committee will analyze the configurations through five separate lenses and record their scores. The lenses include extracurricular & co-curricular participation, enrollment growth, finances, curriculum and instruction, and facilities. Following the examination through the final lens, scores will be recorded and provided at the final meeting on Dec. 7.

The meetings are led by Dr. Jim Vaszauskas, a former Mansfield ISD superintendent with nearly 40 years of service in public education. He serves as a strategic partnership consultant for many districts across the state after retiring in 2020, according to Argyle ISD.

Click here for more information about the committee.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

