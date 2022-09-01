Highland Village names new fire chief

The city of Highland Village announced Thursday that Assistant Fire Chief Jason Collier has been promoted to Highland Village Fire Chief.

Collier has been filling the position on an interim basis since May, when Michael Thomson left the job to become the new fire chief at the city of Carrollton. Collier began his career in fire service in 1985 and joined the Highland Village Fire Department in 2008 as the city’s first assistant fire chief.

“Chief Collier has a long-standing history with the City and the Fire Department,” said City Manager Paul Stevens. “His ability to lead the department, his love for the profession and the service provided will benefit the department and our residents.”

Since joining Highland Village, Collier has been appointed to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Firefighter Advisory Board, which provides a voice for setting standards and requirements for firefighters in the state of Texas, according to a city news release. Collier serves as the city’s fire marshal, is a master firefighter and master peace officer, and he’s a graduate of the Texas A&M Fire Service Chief Executive Office, Texas Fire Chief’s Academy, National Fire Academy Executive Planning and Fire Service Financial Management.

“I am honored to be appointed Fire Chief,” Collier said. “I look forward to focusing my energy on the retention and progressive professional development of the department.”