Flower Mound approves Trails and Bikeways Master Plan

Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the new Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide short- and long-range priorities for the trails and bikeways network in Flower Mound over the next 10+ years.

While developing the plan over the past couple years, staff collected resident input through surveys, virtual meetings and in-person public hearings, and they used that input to create a trails plan that residents will enjoy for decades to come, according to the Parks and Rec webpage.

The new Trails and Bikeways Master Plan gives the town a plan for how existing and new neighborhoods are connected to key destinations such as schools, parks, shopping areas and major employment centers, and will ultimately identify and prioritize enhancements and expansions of the trail and bikeways system within the town and connect the west and east sides of town by adding several more trails in the western half of Flower Mound.

The plan will be regularly updated over the years.

Click here to view the plan, and click here to learn more about how it was developed.