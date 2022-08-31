Wednesday, August 31, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound approves Trails and Bikeways Master Plan

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
55
The Pink Evening Primrose Trail, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the new Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide short- and long-range priorities for the trails and bikeways network in Flower Mound over the next 10+ years.

Flower Mound Parks and Trails map

While developing the plan over the past couple years, staff collected resident input through surveys, virtual meetings and in-person public hearings, and they used that input to create a trails plan that residents will enjoy for decades to come, according to the Parks and Rec webpage.

The new Trails and Bikeways Master Plan gives the town a plan for how existing and new neighborhoods are connected to key destinations such as schools, parks, shopping areas and major employment centers, and will ultimately identify and prioritize enhancements and expansions of the trail and bikeways system within the town and connect the west and east sides of town by adding several more trails in the western half of Flower Mound.

The plan will be regularly updated over the years.

Click here to view the plan, and click here to learn more about how it was developed.

Previous articleDenton County lifts burn ban
Next articleFlower Mound renews SPAN contract with lower fare price
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.