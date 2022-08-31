Denton County lifts burn ban

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday lifted the countywide burn ban, effective immediately.

The ban had been in effect since mid-July because of drought conditions. But after significant rainfall over the past couple weeks and more rain expected in the 14-day forecast, drought conditions in Denton County have improved.

With the recent and projected rainfall, “any potential fires would be easily contained,” Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian said during the Commissioners Court meeting.

Area fire departments urged residents to use caution when burning anything outside. Click here for more information.