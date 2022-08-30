Tuesday, August 30, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Philly Pretzel Factory to close

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Joe Izganics and his son, Joseph, serve up hand-twisted, fresh-baked pretzels "hot outta the oven." (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

A local pretzel shop is expected to close down soon, likely to reopen as a different business.

Joe Izganics, who opened Philly Pretzel Factory in Flower Mound in late 2020 with his son Joseph, said Tuesday in a Facebook post in a large Flower Mound-centric group that the family business is closing its doors.

“We have struggled with the Philly Pretzel Factory business model that relies on very high individual pretzel consumption with a limited menu,” Izganics said in the post. “After many months of working with the Philly Pretzel Factory we have decided to close.”

Izganics went on to say that the shop will wind down operations over the next couple weeks, and he and Joseph are working on “possible alternatives.”

“The first alternative is to allow another family to assume our lease and open a different business,” he said in the post. “Our second alternative is to close for a short period and reopen with a totally different concept. Some of you have tried our pizza slices and pastry type product that is salted or cinnamon. We have gotten positive feedback but only on a limited basis. Slices, pastry dogs, a salted pastry, a cinnamon pastry, gourmet popsicles and possibly hot dogs with a variety of toppings.”

Izganics also suggested that there’s still hope for Philly Pretzel Factory to potentially stay in business.

“If we receive positive feedback I will quickly explore financing options as the last 2 years have been a drain on our resources,” he added.

Philly Pretzel Factory is located at 2311 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 304. Click here for more information.

Previous article5th annual Duck Derby racing back to River Walk
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.