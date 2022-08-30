Philly Pretzel Factory to close

A local pretzel shop is expected to close down soon, likely to reopen as a different business.

Joe Izganics, who opened Philly Pretzel Factory in Flower Mound in late 2020 with his son Joseph, said Tuesday in a Facebook post in a large Flower Mound-centric group that the family business is closing its doors.

“We have struggled with the Philly Pretzel Factory business model that relies on very high individual pretzel consumption with a limited menu,” Izganics said in the post. “After many months of working with the Philly Pretzel Factory we have decided to close.”

Izganics went on to say that the shop will wind down operations over the next couple weeks, and he and Joseph are working on “possible alternatives.”

“The first alternative is to allow another family to assume our lease and open a different business,” he said in the post. “Our second alternative is to close for a short period and reopen with a totally different concept. Some of you have tried our pizza slices and pastry type product that is salted or cinnamon. We have gotten positive feedback but only on a limited basis. Slices, pastry dogs, a salted pastry, a cinnamon pastry, gourmet popsicles and possibly hot dogs with a variety of toppings.”

Izganics also suggested that there’s still hope for Philly Pretzel Factory to potentially stay in business.

“If we receive positive feedback I will quickly explore financing options as the last 2 years have been a drain on our resources,” he added.

Philly Pretzel Factory is located at 2311 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 304. Click here for more information.