Tuesday, August 30, 2022
5th annual Duck Derby racing back to River Walk

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
One lucky duck will win a $2,500 gift card in a few weeks at the 5th annual Duck Derby at the Flower Mound River Walk.

Rhythms at the River Walk, the signature fundraiser for the Cross Timbers Rotary Club, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and will feature food trucks, music, vendor booths and kids activities. But the highlight of the day, the Duck Drop, will take place at 12:30 p.m., when 30,000 yellow rubber ducks will splash into the river and race toward the finish line. First place wins the $2,500 gift card, and 2nd through 10th place will also win prizes. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each. Proceeds will benefit the rotary club’s nonprofit partner agencies.

As of Tuesday, more than 10,600 ducks have been adopted. The club has set its goal for 30,000.

Click here for more information and to adopt a duck.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

