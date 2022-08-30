Tuesday, August 30, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Northwest ISD approves lowest tax rate in over a decade

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
28
Northwest ISD

Last week, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees approved a tax rate that will be the lowest for district taxpayers in more than a decade.

The board unanimously approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $0.8546, which combines with the interest and sinking tax rate of $0.42 for a total tax rate of $1.2747, down from the 2021-2022 total tax rate of $1.292, according to a district news release.

“I’m pleased that our continued growth has allowed us to maintain a low tax rate for our community,” said Gilberto Prado, NISD’s chief financial officer. “Our finance team does an outstanding job diligently creating fiscally sound budgets that are transparent, and we will continue to wisely use our taxpayers’ investment in local children.”

In Texas, school district M&O tax rates are determined by the state government based on a formula. Northwest ISD’s fast growth has played a beneficial role in this formula, as increasing property values compresses the M&O tax rate, according to the district. The second part of the total tax rate, the I&S portion, is levied to service debt approved by voters as part of bond elections.

Northwest ISD’s fast growth means the district has typically sought voter approval for bond referendums every three to five years to build new schools to accommodate an influx of new students. With about 2,000 students expected to join the district each year for at least the next decade, the community may provide bond input with more frequency, however, as Northwest ISD remains the fastest-growing school district in North Texas.

Previous articleFlower Mound moms make dough to spark creativity
Next article5th annual Duck Derby racing back to River Walk
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.