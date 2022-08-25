Rheudasil Park to reopen Saturday with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to Rheudasil Park this weekend to celebrate the newly renovated park.

Construction began last year on a complete redesign of the park, including a new lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier, a trail and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard, according to the town.

The town had originally planned to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, but had to reschedule due to unexpected contractor delays. This week, though, everything is ready for the ribbon-cutting set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Town staff and the park’s architect will be there to answer questions and provide information about all the new upgrades, and there will also be cake, punch and snow cones for families to enjoy.

The town said in a news release this week that while the construction fencing has been removed, the park is still closed to the public until 10 a.m. Saturday.