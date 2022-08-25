2 hospitalized after crash on FM 2499

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on FM 2499 Wednesday that forced a full closure of the major Flower Mound thoroughfare.

About 5 p.m., a vehicle heading south on FM 2499 drove through a red light at the Sagebrush Drive intersection and struck two other vehicles that were headed east/west, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

Two people involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

FM 2499 was reopened after about two hours.