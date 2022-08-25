Highland Village Police Blotter — August 2022

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 22 at 10:11 p.m., an officer checked out a suspicious vehicle parked behind Heritage Elementary School and found two juveniles getting intimate in the car. No citations were issued because nothing lewd was observed or reported by the public, and the parents were called to pick up the juveniles.

On the evening of July 15, police responded to a reported theft in progress at Walmart. Three suspects fled in a green pickup, and officers tried to pull the truck over. The truck stopped abruptly, let one suspect out, then fled the scene. Officers arrested the suspect on outstanding warrants and are still trying to identify the other two suspects.

On the evening of July 22, officers responded to a theft at Walmart, where the two suspects were in custody in the loss prevention office. Surveillance video showed the suspects were skip-scanning items in the self-checkout, and the male suspect admitted to placing fake bar codes with cheaper prices on some of the items. The female suspect was also found to have crystal meth in her wallet, and both suspects were arrested.