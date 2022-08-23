Weir: What happens to victims of sex-trafficking

Human sex trafficking revenues reach about $10 billion per year in the United States. The pimps who use women for prostitution can average $12,000 per week, per girl. There are more than 100,000 victims of sex trafficking in the US. It is a dark and sinister industry that abuses and exploits women of all ages. After the degradation of being sold into a life of abuse, a woman who is rescued from a trafficker is left with many years of past trauma and oftentimes, substance abuse issues. Human trafficking is the business of stealing freedom for profit.

In some cases, trafficker’s trick, defraud or physically force victims into providing commercial sex. In other cases, victims are lied to, assaulted, threatened or manipulated into working under inhumane, illegal, or otherwise unacceptable conditions. This multi-billion-dollar criminal industry denies freedom to about 25 million people around the world.

“Refuge for Women” (RFW), is a non-profit, faith-based organization providing specialized long-term care for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation. With multiple locations across the U.S., Refuge for Women offers up to twelve months of safe housing, at no charge to the resident, with around the clock care as clients progress through evidence-based, trauma-informed programming. The compassionate staff is trained to help residents work through the program to reclaim their identities and reach their goals to overcome addictions, heal from trauma and develop life skills leading to healthy, balanced living and financial independence. Refuge for Women strives to help each woman complete the program with a vision for her future, equipped to succeed and sustain a life marked with dignity and hope.

Christine Mann, Community Engagement Coordinator for RFW came over for an interview to provide more information about this despicable industry and to explain how people can help to provide a chance for victims to start a new life. Ms. Mann also talks about an important Awareness Event coming up soon. There must be a special place in Heaven for those with the heartfelt compassion to give so much of themselves in service to those who can’t escape their circumstances alone. For more info: www.refugeforwomen.org.