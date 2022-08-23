Tuesday, August 23, 2022
FM 1830 shut down near Argyle

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

Authorities have shut down both directions of FM 1830 near Argyle early Tuesday afternoon because of a rollover crash.

Police and paramedics responded about 12:15 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of FM 1830 and David Fort Road, just south of the Country Club Lane intersection, according to Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District). Both lanes were closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured. Check back for updates.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

