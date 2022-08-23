Argyle to enforce fee for confiscated signs

The town of Argyle announced Tuesday that beginning Sept. 1, staff will enforce a $50 fee to return an illegal placed sign that town personnel confiscated.

Any sign placed on public property in violation of town regulations is subject to confiscation, according to the news release. The town will retain the confiscated signs for seven calendar days and the owner can reclaim their signs within that timeframe for a $50 fee. The town has not enforced this fee in recent years.

“Staff has determined that enforcing this will help raise awareness within the community and ensure less instances of illegally placed signs,” said Nabila Nur, community development director. “It is important that we uphold the town’s regulations in maintaining the quality appearance for the town that we are proud of.”