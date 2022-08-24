Argyle Police Blotter — August 2022

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 29 at 8:55 a.m., a resident came to the police station and said there was a lot of yelling going on in the back room of the post office. An officer spoke to post office employees, who all said it was just a heated discussion between the postmaster and employees, and everything was OK.

On July 7 at 2:05 p.m., a builder reported that 34 windows valued at $9,000 were missing from a gated area on Woodlawn Way in Harvest.

On July 10 at 1:14 a.m., an officer stopped to check on a woman at the intersection of Village Way and Hwy 377. She told the officer that she was looking for her dog that had gotten out. Her husband then arrived and said he found the dog… it was at their house.

On July 12 at 6:20 p.m., an officer witnessed a bicyclist pass out due to heat exposure near the intersection of Hwy 377 and FM 407. He was checked out by medics and then picked up by his wife.

One July 20 at 6:12 p.m., a motorist on I-35W southbound reported that another driver pulled a gun on her.

On July 22 at 8:32 a.m., police responded to a report of a man at I-35W and FM 407 who ran out of gas and was having a mental health episode. The man told police multiple times that he was going to be flown to New York City that day to be sworn into the Secret Service by Donald Trump. Officers convinced him to come to the police station and wait for a family member to pick him up.

On July 22 at 5:53 p.m., a woman called to report that as she was leaving to take her kids to practice, she saw they had mail but she didn’t get it. When she got back home, the mail was missing. The woman called back later and said her child brought the mail in and didn’t tell her.

On July 25, a resident complained to police that she could not get her truck and horse trailer out of her neighborhood due to the sharp turn at Forest Trail and Stonecrest, which is under construction. The officer spoke to Public Works, who said they’ll try to widen one of the streets to make it passable. The officer called the resident back with an update, and she said “this shouldn’t be happening in a horse community like Argyle” and was going to email the town manager.