Flower Mound establishes Historical Commission Task Force

During Monday night’s council meeting, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to establish the Historical Commission Task Force.

The group, which will consist of seven volunteer members, will explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the town in preserving its heritage and history, according to a town news release. The task force will serve in an advisory capacity to the Town Council.

Residents who are interested in the preservation of Flower Mound history are urged to apply to be a member at www.flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions, where you can also learn more information about the structure, organization, duties and responsibilities of the new task force. From that page, you can use the links on the left to navigate to the Historical Commission Task Force page, where you can learn more about the structure and organization of the task force and see duties and responsibilities of its members.

Applications for all of the open boards and commissions, including the Historical Commission Task Force, will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Interviews with the mayor and Town Council will be held on Sept. 13 and 15, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected]