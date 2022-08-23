Corinth breaks ground on Commons at Agora Park

Late last month, the city of Corinth broke ground on the Commons at Agora, a future community gathering space.

“The groundbreaking of the Commons at Agora project is a monumental day for the residents of Corinth,” said Corinth Mayor Bill Heidemann. “The park will be the catalyst for the Agora at Corinth, while creating a unique downtown district that our community has longed for and will provide the services and amenities desired by our current and future residents, businesses and visitors”.

The city held the groundbreaking ceremony on July 22 in front of Corinth City Hall. The Commons at Agora will be an iconic gathering space that serves as a central hub for community activities, events and festivals that will enhance Corinth’s quality of life and Agora’s reputation as a vibrant downtown district, according to a city news release. Design elements and amenities of the Commons were defined by Corinth residents in 2021 through surveys and meetings. The Commons at Agora will feature a stage, splash pad, playground, boardwalk and food trucks. This project includes the realignment and extension of North Corinth Street to Corinth Parkway with a roundabout at Walton Drive. The park will also be framed by the construction of two new streets, Agora Way and Main Street.

“Agora at Corinth is one of the community’s larger-scale investments,” the city said in a statement. “The Agora at Corinth will have a central and dynamic gathering space that will be defined by exciting shopping, dining and living opportunities with a local flair. Drawing from its ancient Greek origins, Agora means ‘marketplace,’ and this gathering space will reimagine the meaning of marketplace by infusing an elevated, modern, Texas-twist that is distinctly Corinth. The Agora at Corinth will encompass mixed-use, retail, residential, entertainment and higher education all in one place.”

The Commons at Agora project is slated for completion in the fall of 2023. Click here for more information about the entire project.