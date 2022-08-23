Lantana Crime Watch — August 2022

The following are recent police calls in Lantana:

6/4 – 700 block of Bradford Street – Victim reported that an unknown person removed money from her accounts without permission.

6/6 – 1700 block of Seminole Ln. – Caller advised he is receiving threatening text messages from a known suspect in Allen.

6/16 – 9100 block of Crockett Dr. – Victim reported an unknown person fraudulently used his identifying information.

6/20 – 8700 block of Weston Ln. – Caller reported an unknown person used her information on a citation issued out of San Antonio.

7/9 – 900 block of Wagner Way – Victim reported an unknown individual threatened to disclose his nude photos.

7/9 – 900 block of Terrace Dr. – Female reported she was bit on both hands by her family dog

7/9 – 800 block of Golf Club Dr. – caller stated her vehicle was broken into and her purse was taken.

7/11 – 1600 block of Monahan Dr. – Caller reported his Amazon package was possibly stolen.

7/11 – 1200 block of Wilson Dr. – Caller reported his van was stolen by a known male suspect from Arlington.

7/23 – Multiple overnight vehicle burglaries were reported to Lantana Crime Watch in the Garner, Fairlin, Kendall and Crescent neighborhoods. A burglary victim in Kendall reported two days later that her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV was stolen out of her driveway and believes it was related to the burglaries.

Contact the Sherriff’s Office at 940-349-1600.