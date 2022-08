The town of Northlake is asking its residents to complete a survey to provide feedback about several different aspects of living in Northlake.

In the 2022 Northlake Resident Survey, residents and business owners in Northlake can provide input on public safety, town services, retail preferences and more. Survey questions ask residents to rate the quality of life in Northlake, the condition of the town’s general appearance, road conditions and more.

Click here to take the survey.