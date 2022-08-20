Flood watch in effect for Denton County

When it finally rains, it pours.

After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect Sunday for Denton County.

The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.

Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Excessive runoff may also result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

