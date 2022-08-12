Foodie Friday: Awesome Times

Any restaurant whose slogan is “Less haters. More taters.” is guaranteed to be a favorite of ours! And just like the name implies, we really did have an awesome time visiting Awesome Times in Highland Village. Owners Tamara and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times to become a fixture in the community they have raised their family in for the last 15+ years. Since opening, they have loved getting to know their customers and look forward to finding more ways to give back and support Highland Village and the surrounding communities.

When it comes to restaurant experience, Jerry has decades of it! And he certainly brings that experience with and knowledge of food to create some unique flavors around traditional American food like loaded tater tots, wings, burgers, and sandwiches.

Awesome Times has perhaps become most well-known since they opened for their selection of Loaded Tots. They have taco-inspired tots, pizza-inspired tots, and their truly unique Mt. Fuji Tots topped with shrimp, crab, Sriracha, and mayo finished with Teriyaki and Wasabi sauce and wonton chips. They really are a mountain of texture and flavor!

Jerry has also put his own unique twist on Cheesesteaks. While there, we got to try out The Marauder made with your choice of Texas beef or chicken, griddled onions, peppers, white American cheese, their signature Awesome sauce, and some Texas Red seasoning.

And we definitely can’t leave you without talking about their amazing burgers. All of their burgers are made with Premium 44 Farms beef and you can order them as simple or as unique as you’d like. We’d definitely recommend trying out their Duke City Burger which comes topped with their Bueno Fire roasted green chile blend.

It was amazing to see the whole Lisby family there working the day that we were there. Their relationship and support of each other is something truly special to watch. And we can’t wait to see them achieve their goal of becoming a fixture in the Highland Village community because they are already well on their way!

*Awesome Times TX is located at 2630 Justin Road Ste 107, Highland Village TX 75077.