Denton County back down to low COVID-19 community level

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that hat the county is back down to low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, after about a month at the medium level.

The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 193.7. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.1, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 5.7%, up from 0.8% on May 6. The new numbers are a slight dip from where they were the last couple weeks.

DCPH this week reported three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the countywide death toll to 891. The county health department also confirmed 1,965 new cases and 2,251 recoveries, resulting in 288 fewer active cases. There are more than 5,200 active reported cases among county residents, according to DCPH data.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: