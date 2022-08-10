Lantana Update — August 2022

Lantana may soon have a new crime-fighting tool at its disposal.

The two Fresh Water Supply District boards in July approved entering into a two-year agreement with Flock Safety for 12 automated license plate-reader cameras.

The solar-powered cameras, to be installed at each Lantana entrance, will capture images of vehicle license plates, then compare those plate numbers against law enforcement databases. If a plate matches a listing on a database, the system will alert the Sheriff’s Office so a deputy can be deployed to investigate.

“Anytime a vehicle comes into the community, if it is tied to an outstanding warrant, stolen vehicle or missing person, police will be notified immediately,” explained Jasmine Norton, a Flock Safety representative.

The cameras do not have speed sensors and cannot be used for traffic enforcement. They do not capture the faces of drivers or passengers.

If you shop at Kroger in Bartonville, you have driven past a Flock camera.

“A majority of Denton County cities have Flock,” said Norton.

Flock cameras are currently in use in Bartonville, Argyle, Highland Village, Northlake, and Lewisville, to name a few.

Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim, who lives in Lantana, said Flock cameras in his city helped locate a runaway teen and recover a purse stolen during a vehicle break-in.

“There are a lot of good stories,” said Reim.

In addition to reading license plates, if a resident reports a crime and has a vehicle description, the Sheriff’s Department can access the Flock database, look at a specific time period and filter their search based on the suspect vehicle’s specific characteristics, including body type, make, and color.

Flock Safety has strict measures in place to protect resident privacy. Only the Sheriff’s Office and other pre-approved police departments will have access to the data. A designated deputy is required to specify the reason prior to conducting a database search. There is no way for the public to access the information and all data is purged after 30 days.

The ongoing cost of the system is $2,500 per camera, per year, with a one-time $350 per camera install fee. Regular maintenance is covered by Flock.

The boards are expected to finalize the agreement with Flock by September.



Run Lantana Sept. 24

Lantana’s annual charity race is seeking runners, sponsors and volunteers.

The Lantana Community Association’s 12th annual Run Lantana 5K & 10K is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 24 at Blanton Elementary School.

The beneficiary of this year’s run is Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Denton County. The mission of CASA is to advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Organizers are lining up sponsors and volunteers to work the race. Contact Erica Perez at [email protected] or call 940-728-1660 if you can help.

For more information or to register, visit runlantana.com.

Over 200 Women Can’t Be Wrong… Come Join the Lantana Ladies League!

August is not just the start of the school year. The Lantana Ladies League is hosting its annual kick off and welcoming a new year!

The Lantana Ladies League has over 200 members committed to improving the lives of people in the surrounding community. Last year the league contributed over $46,000 in donations to various charities in the community. Members put in hundreds of volunteer hours to support non-profit organizations as well.

This year the league will be hosting many in-person social events for its members as well as offering many Special Interest Groups such as Wining Women and Bunco! Whether you’ve lived in the area for some time, or if you’re new, joining the Lantana Ladies League is a great way to make new friends.

Because the league serves the surrounding communities of Lantana, the group welcomes women from Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Double Oak, Denton, Flower Mound, and Highland Village to join.

There is no better time to join or to renew membership than at the August Membership Kick-Off event on Tuesday, August 16, at 6:15 p.m. at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane. For more information, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or to the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

– Submitted by Shawna White, LLL Vice President