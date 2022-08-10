Flower Mound holding information session about boards, commissions

The town of Flower Mound on Thursday evening will host a come-and-go information session for residents interested in learning more about serving on town boards and commissions.

The session is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents can learn about what each board and commission does and speak with current members and staff liaisons, according to a town news release.

The town is currently accepting applications for seats on the following boards and commissions:

All Together Flower Mound Commission

Animal Services Board

Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals

Community Development Corporation

Cultural Arts Commission

Environmental Conservation Commission

Parks Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

School Liaison Committee

SMARTGrowth Commission (Real Estate Rep or Developer only)

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board

Transportation Commission

Veterans Liaison Board

For more information and to submit an online application, click here. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. Aug. 29.