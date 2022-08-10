Flower Mound holding information session about boards, commissions

The town of Flower Mound on Thursday evening will host a come-and-go information session for residents interested in learning more about serving on town boards and commissions.
The session is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents can learn about what each board and commission does and speak with current members and staff liaisons, according to a town news release.
The town is currently accepting applications for seats on the following boards and commissions:
- All Together Flower Mound Commission
- Animal Services Board
- Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals
- Community Development Corporation
- Cultural Arts Commission
- Environmental Conservation Commission
- Parks Board
- Planning and Zoning Commission
- School Liaison Committee
- SMARTGrowth Commission (Real Estate Rep or Developer only)
- Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board
- Transportation Commission
- Veterans Liaison Board
For more information and to submit an online application, click here. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. Aug. 29.