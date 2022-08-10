Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound holding information session about boards, commissions

By Mark Smith
0
1
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber (Photo courtesy: Town of Flower Mound)

The town of Flower Mound on Thursday evening will host a come-and-go information session for residents interested in learning more about serving on town boards and commissions.

The session is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents can learn about what each board and commission does and speak with current members and staff liaisons, according to a town news release.

The town is currently accepting applications for seats on the following boards and commissions:

  • All Together Flower Mound Commission
  • Animal Services Board
  • Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals
  • Community Development Corporation
  • Cultural Arts Commission
  • Environmental Conservation Commission
  • Parks Board
  • Planning and Zoning Commission
  • School Liaison Committee
  • SMARTGrowth Commission (Real Estate Rep or Developer only)
  • Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board
  • Transportation Commission
  • Veterans Liaison Board

For more information and to submit an online application, click here. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. Aug. 29.

Previous articleLantana Update — August 2022
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.