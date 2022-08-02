Have a fun, interactive, memorable day at the ICR Discovery Center

It’s the middle of another hot North Texas summer, and families are divided on how to spend their day. Sure, there’s plenty to consider locally, including hitting the nearest pool, camping, and having a picnic. But parents and kids alike also crave indoor alternatives that are fun, interactive, and, more importantly, educational.

For those families and many more, look no further than the ICR Discovery Center.

A 26,000-square-foot facility located a hop, skip, and a jump away on Royal Lane in northwest Dallas, the ICR Discovery Center is celebrating its third anniversary this September by expanding upon its jaw-dropping slate of galleries and exhibits. This includes giving visitors a chance to investigate everything from the origins of the universe to being bowled over by animatronic dinosaurs, cutting-edge scientific experiments in the new ICR Biology Research Lab, spectacular planetarium shows that explore the farthest reaches of space down to the depths of the oceans, and more. There are even miniature versions of the Grand Canyon and Mount Saint Helens.

The ICR Discovery Center is a ministry extension of the Institute for Creation Research, a leader in scientific research within the context of biblical creation. So this is your opportunity to see how science and earth’s history fit with the teachings of the Bible.

“We are a Christian non-profit, so everything we do is done through the perspective that the science we observe and research every day confirms what we read in the Bible,” said Michael Hansen, ICR’s Director of Digital Media. “That makes us different than other museums, and we do it in a way that’s fun and interactive.”

Individuals and families aren’t the only ones who can benefit from what ICR’s museum offers. It’s also perfect for school field trips, youth groups, senior groups, church groups, and the homeschool community.

Plan to join their third anniversary celebration on September 3rd and enjoy a petting zoo, outdoor activities for kids, prizes, special presentations, and more!

To learn more, visit discoverycenter.icr.org or call (800) 743-6374.