Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407

The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407.

Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.

“We’ve noticed some improvement, but I think we can tweak it and get it a little bit better,” Hotelling said. “I think the westbound left turn has definitely improved.”

In addition to the new timing sequences, the town of Flower Mound is currently working with the city of Highland Village, Denton County and the Texas Department of Transportation on plans to ultimately add some turn lanes at FM 407 and FM 2499 to better improve the traffic flow. Second left turn lanes in the east, west and south directions are expected to be added, as well as a right turn lane from southbound FM 2499 and an additional northbound lane. This project is still early in the planning stages and is at least two years away from construction.