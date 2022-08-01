City of Lewisville creating nonprofit center

The city of Lewisville announced last month that it is providing funding assistance to help create a nonprofit center in Lewisville that will greatly increase the city’s capacity to help those in need.

Lewisville City Council gave its approval to move forward on the plans for the new “Serve Lewisville” facility at its meeting on July 18, according to a news release from the city. Serve Lewisville’s purpose is to bring multiple nonprofit organizations together in one facility, making it easier for those in need of health and human services to get help without having to travel to multiple locations.

The vision of this facility is to meet the community’s critical needs in the next five years and promote collaborations between nonprofits, churches, and civic organizations. A recently completed feasibility study found a need for this type of facility in Lewisville. That study focused on five areas of concern: adult healthcare, mental health, rent and utility assistance, affordable childcare and food. It is believed the Serve Lewisville facility can address three of these five major needs in Phase One of the project.

“Serve Lewisville will become an innovation hub for social services agencies in southern Denton County,” said Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore. “We’re proud to be investing in tools that will help our residents access resources they need in a timely manner.”

The city will provide Serve Lewisville with a $2.5 million forgivable loan from its American Rescue Plan allocation. Serve Lewisville will be responsible for raising all other funds necessary to buy a vacant building on Edmonds Lane, renovate it to meet client needs, and cover operating costs. That location was chosen because it is eligible for New Market Tax Credits, has good access, is near several neighborhoods, and is close to churches and schools.

“The creation of Serve Lewisville represents an investment by city leaders to grow capacity to help those in need,” said Serve Denton CEO Pat Smith. “From our experience at Serve Denton, we know it will attract new agencies to the community and double capacity over the next five years.”

Serve Lewisville, a new 501(c)3 organization, will be created with a board that is made up of five members (two city members, the Serve Denton CEO, and two community members). The board will mirror Serve Denton’s current leadership structure. Serve Lewisville also will be responsible for attracting the nonprofit and social service tenants to fill the center. It will provide a reduced lease rate not to exceed 80% of the market rate for nonprofits and social service agencies.

Major anchor nonprofit organizations including Denton County MHMR, City of Lewisville Co-Care Team, PediPlace, Giving Grace, Catholic Charities, North Central Texas College, and a WIC (Women, Infants & Children) store, already have expressed interest in being a part of Serve Lewisville. A tentative timeline has been established for the creation of Serve Lewisville, with a possible grand opening set for Spring 2023.