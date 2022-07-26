Weir: Tip a Cop fundraiser to support Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with physical and general learning disability. It provides year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and unified sports partners in 172 countries. Special Olympics competitions are held every day, all around the world, including local, national, and regional competitions, adding up to more than 100,000 events a year.

On Thursday, July 28, from 5 to 9pm, the Flower Mound Police Dept. will act as servers at Texas Roadhouse, 3811 Long Prairie Road. It’s called “Tip a Cop” fundraiser, supporting Special Olympics Texas. This event will be held in various restaurants across the Lone Star State, including right here in our town.

During the event, officers will be acting as waiters and servers, collecting tips and any other donations to support this very worthy cause. Tip a Cop is a national campaign, and events like this provide awareness and support for children and adults with disabilities. All donations go to sports training and athletic competitions for Special Olympics Texas.